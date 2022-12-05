PIL Man of Jharkhand Rajeev Kumar apprehends life threat from CM Hemant Soren, his aides

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Senior Advocate Rajeev Kumar, who is out on bail, apprehends a life threat from Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his aides, and has written a letter to Jharkhand DGP seeking security cover for him and his family members.

According to Kumar, he has been getting regular life threats from the people related to CM Soren and his aides. Kumar, in his letter, has stated that CM Soren, his aides Pankaj Mishra, Prem Prakash and Amit Agrawal, should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to him or his family.

"Therefore, please extend security cover to me and my family against the eminent threat in the last few days. A number of people related to Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, Prem Prakash and Amit Agrawal have threatened me. So, please provide enough security to me and my family,” stated the senior advocate in his letter written to DGP.

According to Kumar, previously he was having security guard for his protection, but due to his implication in the false case, the guard was withdrawn. Now, since he is out on bail and doing his job as an advocate in Jharkhand High Court, he is getting a lot of threats from different quarters, he said.

Kumar was arrested by the Kolkata Police allegedly with Rs 50 lakh in his possession on July 31.

Reportedly, he had filed a PIL in Ranchi High Court against a Kolkata-based businessman and was asking Rs 10 crore to withdraw the PIL. After negotiations, he allegedly settled at Rs 1 crore for which the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh was paid and he was caught red-handed with it.

Later, he was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on November 9. Notably, Kumar, also known as the PIL Man of Jharkhand has been instrumental in filing PILs seeking probes against CM Hemant Soren for the alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also on transactions of some shell companies purportedly operated by his family members and associates.

RANCHI: Senior Advocate Rajeev Kumar, who is out on bail, apprehends a life threat from Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his aides, and has written a letter to Jharkhand DGP seeking security cover for him and his family members. According to Kumar, he has been getting regular life threats from the people related to CM Soren and his aides. Kumar, in his letter, has stated that CM Soren, his aides Pankaj Mishra, Prem Prakash and Amit Agrawal, should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to him or his family. "Therefore, please extend security cover to me and my family against the eminent threat in the last few days. A number of people related to Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, Prem Prakash and Amit Agrawal have threatened me. So, please provide enough security to me and my family,” stated the senior advocate in his letter written to DGP. According to Kumar, previously he was having security guard for his protection, but due to his implication in the false case, the guard was withdrawn. Now, since he is out on bail and doing his job as an advocate in Jharkhand High Court, he is getting a lot of threats from different quarters, he said. Kumar was arrested by the Kolkata Police allegedly with Rs 50 lakh in his possession on July 31. Reportedly, he had filed a PIL in Ranchi High Court against a Kolkata-based businessman and was asking Rs 10 crore to withdraw the PIL. After negotiations, he allegedly settled at Rs 1 crore for which the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh was paid and he was caught red-handed with it. Later, he was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on November 9. Notably, Kumar, also known as the PIL Man of Jharkhand has been instrumental in filing PILs seeking probes against CM Hemant Soren for the alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also on transactions of some shell companies purportedly operated by his family members and associates.