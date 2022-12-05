PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meet as party eyes next round of Gujarat polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Gujarat votes in the second and final phase of the assembly polls on Monday, a key two-day meeting of BJP leaders will begin here to review the party's preparations and chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in states and the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

The party said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BJP's national office-bearers' meeting in the afternoon at the party headquarters here.

Besides them, presidents and general secretaries (organisations) of the party's state units will also attend the meeting, as is the practice.

The meeting, to be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda, will deliberate on the party's future strategy, take stock of its preparations for the next round of state assembly polls and review various ongoing organisational activities, the statement said.

The party leaders are engaged in organisational works around the year, and the meeting will also serve as a stock-taking exercise.

Various groups of leaders, including Union ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party's presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

Some electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh, are scheduled to have assembly polls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

NEW DELHI: As Gujarat votes in the second and final phase of the assembly polls on Monday, a key two-day meeting of BJP leaders will begin here to review the party's preparations and chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in states and the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024. The party said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BJP's national office-bearers' meeting in the afternoon at the party headquarters here. Besides them, presidents and general secretaries (organisations) of the party's state units will also attend the meeting, as is the practice. The meeting, to be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda, will deliberate on the party's future strategy, take stock of its preparations for the next round of state assembly polls and review various ongoing organisational activities, the statement said. The party leaders are engaged in organisational works around the year, and the meeting will also serve as a stock-taking exercise. Various groups of leaders, including Union ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party's presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024. Some electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh, are scheduled to have assembly polls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.