Home Nation

Kisan Congress chief writes to PM Modi, says Centre 'betrayed' farmers 

In his letter, All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira said it is almost one year since farmers lifted their sit-in and suspended their agitation in Dec 2021

Published: 06th December 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira

All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (File photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Centre of having "betrayed" the farmers, the All India Kisan Congress on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the "plight" of the tillers and reiterating the demand for the legal guarantee for MSP for all crops.

The Congress' unit for farmers also reiterated the demand for the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the release of "innocent" farmers imprisoned in the case, withdrawal of "fake cases" registered against farmers in various states during the farmers' agitation and compensation to families of the deceased farmers.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira said it is almost one year since tens of thousands of farmers lifted their sit-in and suspended their agitation in December 2021 following the PM's assurance and withdrawal of three farm laws.

"Besides the withdrawal of three laws, farmers were promised some other pressing issues, which are matters of life and death for them. But nothing has been done about those demands so far.

Farmers have been left with no option, but to stage a protest on December 9 in New Delhi as the Central government has so far not taken any confidence-building initiative," Khaira said.

Speaking to reporters, Khaira said the Centre has not taken any concrete step in the direction of fulfilling the promises made at the time of the withdrawal of three "anti-farmer" laws.

He reiterated the demand for the legal guarantee for MSP for all crops and said that MSP should be guaranteed using the C2+50 per cent formula, based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

In his letter, the AIKC chief demanded that the committee constituted by the Centre for this purpose should be dismissed, and a new committee should be constituted with due representation of farmers and farmer organisations.

He also demanded that the rate of interest on farmers' loans be reduced by at least 50 per cent and loans of farm labourers be completely written off.

Khaira also demanded the implementation of a farmer pension scheme of Rs 5,000 per month for all small, medium and marginal farmers and farm labourers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Kisan Congress Narendra Modi farmers Sukhpal Singh Khaira
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp