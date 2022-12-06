Kolkata Diary

Home Nation

Published: 06th December 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

BJP to challenge TMC in Abhishek’s turf
Two days after and CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee addressed a gathering in Kanthi, East Midnapore, the state BJP chapter has announced a public rally of MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, on December 21 at the same venue. “Banerjee selected the venue to throw a challenge to Adhikari’s from his home turf. Now it is our turn to reply and this is why we have decided to arrange a rally at the same venue,” he said. TMC’s Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP is scared of the turnout of thousands of people at Banerjee’s rally.

Cops can’t suspend driving licences
A state government’s notification said that police will no longer suspend or cancel driving licenses and the transport department will take the decision based on a recommendation from the police. The notification lays down a standard operating procedure (SOP) that transport department will follow. “The decision was taken considering that the transport department remains the issuing authority of driving licenses. So only officials of the transport  epartment can decide whether a driving license has to be suspended or cancelled,’’ said a transport department official.

KMC cancels licence of hookah bars
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced to cancel license of all hookah bars in the city and not to issue any fresh licence for the same. Mayor of the civic body Firhad Hakim said the move was prompted by multiple complaints of drug consumption in hookah bars.“We have received many complaints about hookah bars. We have heard in some hookah bars, drugs are used. Our young generation is getting addicted to hookah bars,” he said. A senior official of the KMC said police raided several hookah bars on tip-offs about violation of rules and arrested employees and guards.

