Home Nation

Long Covid signs in kids change over time: Lancet

The data of 5,086 children, 2,909 of whom tested positive for Covid-19, and 2,177 of whom tested negative were examined.

Published: 06th December 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Omicron, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Symptoms of long Covid experienced by children and young people may change over time, according to the largest study published in The Lancet Regional Health — Europe.For the study, researchers asked children aged 11 to 17 years about their health six months and 12 months after taking a PCR test between September 2020 and March 2021. They also asked them to recall their symptoms at the time of taking the test.

They noted that the symptoms experienced changed over the course of a year. And while some of the children’s original symptoms declined, new symptoms were reported.The data of 5,086 children, 2,909 of whom tested positive for Covid-19, and 2,177 of whom tested negative were examined. None of the children initially invited to participate in the study had been hospitalised.

Children and young people were asked what they had experienced from a list of 21 symptoms, including shortness of breath and tiredness, as well as using validated scales to assess quality of life, mental health, wellbeing and fatigue.It was found that, at time of testing, health issues were more common in children and young people who had tested positive for the virus compared to those who tested negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Lancet Symptoms
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp