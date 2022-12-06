Nadda asks BJP leaders to connect with every household ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders to launch a "house to house" campaign to reach out to people and build an "emotional connect" with them.

Addressing the party's office-bearers from across the country, he said all state units will launch the exercise and said it should not be limited to handing over some party literature to people.

Party members should discuss issues with people, understand their problems and help them in addressing their concerns, he said, according to a party statement.

Nadda also mentioned that the party has categorically chalked out a detailed programme to make the party stronger at every booth.

He has also asked the party's national office-bearers to conduct the booth-strengthening exercises across the country and make the performances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central and BJP-ruled state

governments' more visible and easily comprehensible on various social media platforms.

In the meeting, intensive discussions were also held on a number of assembly elections in 2023, including in Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and presentations were made, it said.

The highlight of Nadda's address on the last day of the two-day meeting was his emphasis on connecting with people.

Stressing the need to spend time with the people, Nadda said: "We also have to understand the people's problems and they must cooperate with us in direction of redressing problems to all possible extent."

"BJP workers should build direct contact with every home through the 'house to house' campaign so that they are seen as members of the households, standing with them in most difficult times," he added.

He also asked the party workers to be with the people at all times of trouble.

India's G-20 presidency also came in for a discussion with leaders stressing that people should be informed about this "global achievement" of the country.

Nadda also noted that various welfare measures of the Modi government have uplifted the living standards of over 60 crore people and said the BJP should reach out to them.

(With inputs from PTI)

