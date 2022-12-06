Home Nation

With eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nadda asks BJP leaders to launch 'house to house' campaign

Party members should discuss issues with people, understand their problems and help them in addressing their concerns, he said, according to a party statement.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief J P Nadda during the BJP event at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

BJP chief J P Nadda during the BJP event at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders to launch a "house to house" campaign to reach out to people and build an "emotional connect" with them.

Addressing the party's office-bearers from across the country, he said all state units will launch the exercise and said it should not be limited to handing over some party literature to people.

In the meeting, intensive discussions were also held on a number of assembly elections in 2023, including in Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and presentations were made, it said.

The highlight of Nadda's address on the last day of the two-day meeting was his emphasis on connecting with people.

"BJP workers should build direct contact with every home through the 'house to house' campaign so that they are seen as members of the households, standing with them in most difficult times," he said.

India's G-20 presidency also came in for a discussion with leaders stressing that people should be informed about this "global achievement" of the country.

Nadda also noted that various welfare measures of the Modi government have uplifted the living standards of over 60 crore people and said the BJP should reach out to them.

