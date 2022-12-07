Home Nation

MP: Efforts on for 2nd day to rescue 6-year-old boy stuck in borewell 

The boy, Tanmay, was stuck at a depth of 35 ft to 40 ft after falling into the borewell in Mandavi village on Tuesday evening.

Published: 07th December 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district.

Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

BETUL: A massive rescue operation continued for the second day on Wednesday to save a six-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, officials said on Wednesday.

The boy, Tanmay, was stuck at a depth of 35 ft to 40 ft after falling into the borewell in Mandavi village on Tuesday evening, they said, adding no movement was seen there on Wednesday morning.

The earthmoving machines have so far dug a 25-ft-deep parallel tunnel. Hectic efforts were on to reach the child and rescue him, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

The boy was playing in a field when he fell into the borewell which was dug recently, police earlier said. The rescue operation continued through the night to save Tanmay.

The administration, police and rescue teams were present on the spot, Betul Collector Amanbir Singh Bains said on Wednesday.

Work was underway to make a parallel tunnel to reach the boy, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also directed the officials to make adequate arrangements to bring out the boy safely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Borwell accident
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp