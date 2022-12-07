Home Nation

PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make winter session more productive collectively

The prime minister urged all political parties to give first-time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation for democracy.

Published: 07th December 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the Winter Session at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's winter session more productive.

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that disruption and adjournment in Parliament are not good and this also denies younger MPs an opportunity to learn.

He also said that India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country's capabilities before the world.

The prime minister said he had a cordial discussion with leaders of different parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it will be reflected in Parliament as well.

