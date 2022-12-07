Home Nation

SC directs Centre, RBI to put on record relevant records relating to govt's decision on demonetisation

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

Published: 07th December 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denominations.

Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners' lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

"Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna," said.

The AG submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

TAGS
Supreme Court Reserve Bank of India RBI
