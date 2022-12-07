Home Nation

"Will call, apprise Amit Shah about attack on Maharashtra’s buses, trucks in Karnataka": Fadnavis

“Everyone has the right to go anywhere in India. No one can stop anyone. Karnataka chief minister needs to act swiftly and safeguard the people who are coming to Karnataka from other states,” he said.

Published: 07th December 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the stone pelting incident on Maharashtra’s truck in Karnataka.

Fadnavis expressed his disappointment over the attacks and spoke to Karnataka CM BS Bommai over the phone condemning the incident.

The activists of Karnataka RakshanaVedika (KRV) pelted the stone at Maharashtra's five lorries. The activists even blackened the number plates of the vehicles near the Hirebagewadi toll plaza near Belgaon on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ensured that he will personally look into it and actions will be taken against the people who were involved in the incident. He also ensured the security of the buses and trucks coming from Maharashtra.

“Everyone has the right to go anywhere in India. No one can stop anyone. Karnataka Chief Minister needs to act swiftly and safeguard the people who are coming to Karnataka from other states,” Fadnavis said.  

Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra Excise Minister said that he will speak about this incident with chief minister Eknath Shinde and even will speak with the Karnataka Director General of Police to ensure the safety and security of the people who are going from Maharashtra to Karnataka. He said to avoid further clashes.

“We will not accept it. We will also meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprise him of the present situation at the border,” said Shinde faction leader.

While Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshay Upadhay alleged that the Congress in Karnataka is provoking the activists of Karnataka RakshanaVedika (KRV) and encouraging stone-pelting-like incidents. He demanded an inquiry into this incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Amit Shah stone pelting incident 
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp