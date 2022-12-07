"Will call, apprise Amit Shah about attack on Maharashtra’s buses, trucks in Karnataka": Fadnavis

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the stone pelting incident on Maharashtra’s truck in Karnataka.

Fadnavis expressed his disappointment over the attacks and spoke to Karnataka CM BS Bommai over the phone condemning the incident.

The activists of Karnataka RakshanaVedika (KRV) pelted the stone at Maharashtra's five lorries. The activists even blackened the number plates of the vehicles near the Hirebagewadi toll plaza near Belgaon on Tuesday.

Pune: Seven people detained for spraying paint on Karnataka buses over Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. No vandalism was reported. Process underway to file case. We're yet to identify the outfit or party of those detained: Samarthana Pati, DCP Zone 2, Pune Police pic.twitter.com/ivG0ms8TKL

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ensured that he will personally look into it and actions will be taken against the people who were involved in the incident. He also ensured the security of the buses and trucks coming from Maharashtra.

“Everyone has the right to go anywhere in India. No one can stop anyone. Karnataka Chief Minister needs to act swiftly and safeguard the people who are coming to Karnataka from other states,” Fadnavis said.

Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra Excise Minister said that he will speak about this incident with chief minister Eknath Shinde and even will speak with the Karnataka Director General of Police to ensure the safety and security of the people who are going from Maharashtra to Karnataka. He said to avoid further clashes.

Mumbai | Despite CM Shinde's talk with Karnataka CM, he has not shown any softness on the issue...One must not test our (Maharashtra) patience & this shouldn't go in the wrong direction: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on the border issue pic.twitter.com/nrsfGq9r6X

“We will not accept it. We will also meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprise him of the present situation at the border,” said Shinde faction leader.

While Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshay Upadhay alleged that the Congress in Karnataka is provoking the activists of Karnataka RakshanaVedika (KRV) and encouraging stone-pelting-like incidents. He demanded an inquiry into this incident.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the stone pelting incident on Maharashtra’s truck in Karnataka. Fadnavis expressed his disappointment over the attacks and spoke to Karnataka CM BS Bommai over the phone condemning the incident. The activists of Karnataka RakshanaVedika (KRV) pelted the stone at Maharashtra's five lorries. The activists even blackened the number plates of the vehicles near the Hirebagewadi toll plaza near Belgaon on Tuesday. Pune: Seven people detained for spraying paint on Karnataka buses over Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. No vandalism was reported. Process underway to file case. We're yet to identify the outfit or party of those detained: Samarthana Pati, DCP Zone 2, Pune Police pic.twitter.com/ivG0ms8TKL — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ensured that he will personally look into it and actions will be taken against the people who were involved in the incident. He also ensured the security of the buses and trucks coming from Maharashtra. “Everyone has the right to go anywhere in India. No one can stop anyone. Karnataka Chief Minister needs to act swiftly and safeguard the people who are coming to Karnataka from other states,” Fadnavis said. Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra Excise Minister said that he will speak about this incident with chief minister Eknath Shinde and even will speak with the Karnataka Director General of Police to ensure the safety and security of the people who are going from Maharashtra to Karnataka. He said to avoid further clashes. Mumbai | Despite CM Shinde's talk with Karnataka CM, he has not shown any softness on the issue...One must not test our (Maharashtra) patience & this shouldn't go in the wrong direction: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on the border issue pic.twitter.com/nrsfGq9r6X — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022 “We will not accept it. We will also meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprise him of the present situation at the border,” said Shinde faction leader. While Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshay Upadhay alleged that the Congress in Karnataka is provoking the activists of Karnataka RakshanaVedika (KRV) and encouraging stone-pelting-like incidents. He demanded an inquiry into this incident.