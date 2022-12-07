Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

Union Minister of IT, Telecom and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw talks about various issues like draft telecom bill, privacy laws, challenges ahead of the railways, during a freewheeling conversation at the inaugural edition of The New Indian Express Delhi Dialogues. Excerpts:

Shahid Faridi: There is a big debate on freedom of speech and the need to regulate OTT platforms. How do you plan to balance the two?

The short answer is we will regulate only communication OTTs. It will be a light touch. What is the focus of regulation? Focus is protection of the user. How does protection of users bring regulation? Today majority of cyber frauds are happening using the OTT platforms. And imagine a poor person having R30,000 in a bank account, the sole asset one has, and that goes away in a single wrong decision of sharing an OTP. So there is a clear need for focusing on protection of users in this complex cyber world in which even highly aware people, highly tech-savvy people fall prey to so many things floating around. So if we don’t act today, then the problem will become so big that we will not be able to solve.

The long answer is look at the bill in the comprehensive legal framework. We are into digital economy. Today digital is part of every sector, whether it is journalism, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare, every sector has an important digital component.

In this scenario, can we run the digital economy by old legacy regulations and laws? We cannot.

So, we are coming up with a comprehensive framework of digital laws. The telecom bill is a horizontal law for the carrier, the pipe that carries digital. We are not regulating the content in this Bill. It is horizontal because it cuts across all sectors.

The second horizontal bill is about privacy. What are the citizens’ rights? What are the privacy related obligations of the people who are operating in the digital economy? So rights and obligations framework is covered in the digital data protection bill.

These two horizontals are the foundations of the digital regulatory structure.Over and above this, you can have verticals that are sector-specific. For instance, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting can bring regulations for content and digital media. The RBI and Ministry of Finance can bring regulations for digital finance.This way a comprehensive, agile, modular, focussed framework of regulations is developing for the digital economy.

Rakesh Kumar: OTT firms are saying if they come under licensing regulation, then it will kill the OTT ecosystem.

So why do you assume that they will be licensed? Regulation doesn’t mean (you need) license. We’re basically setting certain boundaries focussed on user protection.

Dipak Mondal: So we can say that they will be light-touch regulation?

Yes, we can safely say that there will be light-touch regulations.

Dipak Mondal: On privacy, there is apprehension that the provisions of the new telecom bill will breach the right to privacy of individuals...

This fear is unfounded. We have met people who understand privacy and privacy-related regulations — experts who understand how privacy regulations work across different geographies. If you read the Telecom Bill along with the Data Bill, you will understand that privacy is fully protected.

Monika Yadav: The government recently launched a pilot project... If I make a payment to digital rupee, the right to privacy will be compromised?

Privacy is fully preserved in digital rupee.

Monika Yadav: Can you elaborate on user protection in the backdrop of soft regulation?

Sure. Suppose, you receive a call when you are busy doing something very important. Now, isn’t it your right to know who’s calling and whether you should pick up? Isn’t that preserving your privacy? Don’t you have the right to disconnect the call if you don’t want to receive it?

Our light-touch regulation is mainly focused on protecting the user in the sense that the user should know who’s calling or who has sent a message.

VVP Sharma: We already have Truecaller. That’s doing exactly the same thing?

We believe proper KYC and the right of receiver of call to know who is calling will provide a reasonably robust protection framework for users.

Rajesh Kumar Thakur: When do you think bullet train will become a reality in India?

The bullet train technology is very complex. The train will run at 320 kmph. Imagine how difficult it is to run a vehicle at 100 kmph. By now, we have completed the design work. We have completed construction of 112 km pillars. Construction is going on rapidly. We are targeting the first trial run in 2026.

Rajesh Kumar Thakur: Is the Railway Ministry considering hyperloop train project?

We have tied up with IIT-Madras. It’s a team of bright young engineers who are very passionate. It’s a very complex technology in which vacuum has to be perfected. Movement is without wheels. The pod inside is going to be levitated. It moves with magnetic fields. It is very complex. It will take 5-6 years to develop hyperloop technology.

Preetha Nair: How transparent will be the appointment of data protection board CEO?

Tell me who appoints Reserve Bank of India governor? Who appoints SEBI chairperson? Government appoints RBI, SEBI, TRAI. These are organisations which are very independent. Fiercely independent. I can give you many such examples. Where does independence come from? Independence comes from law.

Shahid Faridi: India is becoming a big manufacturer and exporter of 4G equipment. But the two largest telecom companies in India are still importing equipment. Why is it so?

This journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat started practically in 2020. Developing an ecosystem in two years is itself a big achievement. We are supporting manufacturing of telecom equipment in every way.

Shahid Faridi: You want to take that step?

Today morning we had a meeting with 42 CEOs of telecom equipment manufacturers. We can create so much strength in this ecosystem that why only two telcos, 20 telcos will buy equipment from our manufacturers. The world should buy from us. We have to stand on our own feet on the strength of the quality of the product, the cost of the product, advanced nature of the product, rather than having a legal mandate.PM sir always tells us ‘sector ko itna majboot bana lo, ki koi bhi taqqat usko hila na sakey’.

Rakesh Kumar: You have pumped in a lot of money to revive the BSNL.

The BSNL story is complex. BSNL was a profitable company with strong results, but somehow 14-15 years back, UPA government policies led to its bleeding.

In 2019, the first package of R70,000 crore was given to BSNL. This brought a new life, a new sense of purpose in BSNL. In 2020-21, BSNL registered operating profit. Now the company has become stable. And it is ready to get into the growth mode.

Three things in this package. First, the balance sheet has to be repaired. Second, new technology has to come. Third, it has to have strong presence both in the wireless and wire segments. The package is getting rapidly implemented. BSNL is raising funds using the sovereign backed bonds. 4G spectrum has been allocated. There is a new energy in BSNL staff at grassroots level.

Now come to new technologies. We could have purchased technology from global companies. But Hon’ble PM took a very clear call that if a large network like BSNL does not give the opportunity to test our homegrown solution, how will we ever test our homegrown solutions? So with that thought, BSNL has been given a clear mandate to work only on homegrown technology. That technology is now ready. In May, it has been tested. Initially for 1 million simultaneous calls, then we will got to 5 million simultaneous calls. So by next year December, you will see a big change in the BSNL.

Rajesh Kumar Thakur: Is the Railway Ministry considering restoring concessions for senior citizens?

All passengers are getting about 55% concession. If the cost of providing the railway travel service is R100, the railways is charging only about R45. Last year, the subsidy given on railway passenger services was R62,000 crore. This is more than the budget of many states. We have 18 lakh pensioners. The cost of pension is today R58,000 crore. We have 12 lakh employees. The cost of wages and salaries is R97,000 crore. Then R40,000 crore is the cost of energy. Then about R12,000 crore is the cost of maintenance. Then there is the cost of interest. So we are barely breaking even.

Santwana Bhattacharya: Are you focusing on freight as it has always been the cash cow. Is there a plan to run more freight trains since you’re saying that we are barely breaking even?

We are trying to increase cargo and goods as much as possible. But again, infrastructure remains a constraint. Last year, we added 184 billion tonnes, which was an all-time record. The PM has a very big vision for the railways. Lots and lots of work is being done on infrastructure, on availability of wagons, on availability of locomotives, on getting more automatic signalling, making sure that the overhead wires are upgraded to 2x25 KV so that enough current is available for carrying longer trains.

A huge amount has been invested. Before 2014, only about R40,000 crore was invested on a network of this size. PM has increased it to three times.

