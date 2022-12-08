Gujarat rejected politics of revadi, appeasement and hollow promises: Amit Shah

Home Nation

Shah said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and it shows the "unwavering faith of the public in Narendra Modi's development model".

Published: 08th December 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the people of Gujarat have given an unprecedented mandate to the party by rejecting those who do politics of hollow promises, freebies and appeasement.

"In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all records of victory," he said.

The minister said this massive victory has shown that every section, be it women, youth or farmers, is wholeheartedly with the BJP.

"Gujarat has rejected those who do politics of hollow promises, revadi (freebies) and appeasement and given an unprecedented mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which worked for public welfare and development," Shah said.

ALSO READ | Assembly elections results: BJP sweeps Gujarat

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar in Lok Sabha, said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and congratulated BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party state unit president CR Patil.

Initial trends showed that the BJP was looking to get more than 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

