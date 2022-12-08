Home Nation

‘No of schools, teachers down due to covid-19’: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday said that the number of schools and teachers declined due to the rationalisation by state governments and closures during Covid-19 pandemic. 

Published: 08th December 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Annapurna Devi

Annapurna Devi, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education of India

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday said that the number of schools and teachers declined due to the rationalisation by state governments and closures during Covid-19 pandemic. While in 2020-21, as many as 15 lakh schools were functioning, in 2021-22, it came down to 14 lakh. In 2020-21, there were 96 lakh teachers, which dipped to 95 lakh in 2021-22, the Union Education Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The decline in schools in 2021-22 is mainly due to the rationalisation of schools by various state governments and the closure of private and other schools during the pandemic, Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education, said.

Similarly, the main reason for decline in teachers is due to the deployment of fewer teachers in private schools during the pandemic period when schools were operating through online mode, she said.
She said to improve the quality of education in the country, the Department of School Education and Literacy has taken various steps, including a national initiative for proficiency in reading with understanding and numeracy, the integrated training programme of teachers and structured assessment for analysing learning level, competency-based assessment in CBSE schools for grades 3, 5 and 8.

Many schools in India were closed as part of the national policy of rationalisation that was implemented. Under that, those schools were targeted with low enrolment rates or were run by single teachers. 
The policy’s main aims included ensuring that resources were used more effectively. According to the government, majority of the schools are under the domain of respective state and UT governments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annapurna Devi Covid-19 pandemic schools teachers
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp