Dehradun Diary

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Fraud: HC slaps Rs 50K fine on Facebook

Facebook has received a fine of Rs 50,000 for failing to reply to a notice from Nainital High Court over a fraud allegation raised by a Haridwar resident. The HC had on Wednesday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against publishing of morphed photos via fake Facebook IDs. The social-media giant has failed to reply to the HC notice from way back in September 2021. Now, the HC has directed a fresh deadline to Facebook which will have to submit a reply by February 16 next year.

Haridwar police bid adieu to Raja

Raja, a horse of the state police’s mounted force, passed away on Thursday at the age of 24 – after a long 20.5 years in service. The much-admired and respected horse had joined the state police after undergoing training at PTC Moradabad in 2003. Raja had rendered excellent service during the last two Maha Kumbhs in Haridwar, two Ardh Kumbhs – including all the bath events during this period. Raja, which had also served in Dehradun district, was unwell for some time.

PWD minister irked at road work done

State PWD minister Satpal Maharaj, who is known to be composed, recently grew furious during an inspection – when he identified that substandard materials were used in road work. Maharaj directed to demolish the 10-m road in Pauri district due to poor quality of the road, after which the tarmac was removed. Apparently, videos of the shoddy road work undertaken had went viral, which prompted Maharaj to take cognizance of the matter.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

Fraud: HC slaps Rs 50K fine on Facebook Facebook has received a fine of Rs 50,000 for failing to reply to a notice from Nainital High Court over a fraud allegation raised by a Haridwar resident. The HC had on Wednesday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against publishing of morphed photos via fake Facebook IDs. The social-media giant has failed to reply to the HC notice from way back in September 2021. Now, the HC has directed a fresh deadline to Facebook which will have to submit a reply by February 16 next year. Haridwar police bid adieu to Raja Raja, a horse of the state police’s mounted force, passed away on Thursday at the age of 24 – after a long 20.5 years in service. The much-admired and respected horse had joined the state police after undergoing training at PTC Moradabad in 2003. Raja had rendered excellent service during the last two Maha Kumbhs in Haridwar, two Ardh Kumbhs – including all the bath events during this period. Raja, which had also served in Dehradun district, was unwell for some time. PWD minister irked at road work done State PWD minister Satpal Maharaj, who is known to be composed, recently grew furious during an inspection – when he identified that substandard materials were used in road work. Maharaj directed to demolish the 10-m road in Pauri district due to poor quality of the road, after which the tarmac was removed. Apparently, videos of the shoddy road work undertaken had went viral, which prompted Maharaj to take cognizance of the matter. Narendra sethi Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com