Simply Scientifico

Published: 09th December 2022 09:35 AM

Public toilet image for representational purpose only.

TOILET FLUSHING FOUND TO BE SOURCE OF DISEASE SPREAD IN RESEARCH
The visibly cleanest public toilets may pose a potent threat to spread disease and infection. A University of Colorado Boulder research has discovered that flushing a commode without lids, mainly in public toilets, triggers a plume of tiny invisible water droplets containing a range of microbes like E coli, C difficile, noroviruses and adenoviruses, some highly infectious. They used bright green lasers and camera equipment, in their experiment to reveal how the tiny water droplets, invisible to the naked eye. This is the first such study to directly observe flush-triggered aerosol plumes and measure the speed and spread of particles within it. These aerosolised particles are known to transport the pathogens, exposing the public bathroom users. While the virus that causes COVID-19 is present in human waste, there is yet no conclusive evidence to show it spreads through toilets.

GROW CROPS, SOLAR POWER ON SAME LAND, SAME TIME
If you have a farm, you could try this out to grow better plants as well as generate solar power simultaneously, and on the same land. Scientists from the University of California, Davis, are using a process called agrivoltaics, in which the shades of solar panels are used, under which crops are grown by using lesser water. Their study has found that by growing plants like this, the red spectrum of the light can play a more efficient role in growing plants, while the blue spectrum of the light can be used for solar power production.

THESE MICRO-ROBOTS TARGET DREADED BACTERIA IN DAIRY MILK
Researchers from the University of Chemistry and Technology Prague, Czech Republic, have found an effective way of neutralizing the dreaded bacteria Staphylococcus aureus from dairy milk, in which it is commonly present. Staphylococcus aureus bacteria can cause a wide variety of clinical diseases in humans, and infections caused by this pathogen are common both in community- and hospital-acquired settings. The researchers have developed bio-compatible magnetic microrobots on a nanoscale. These microrobots, called “MagRobots”, are loaded with immunoglobulin (IgG) extracted from rabbit serum. IgG is a common antibody, which is present in blood and body fluids. Its role is to protect against bacterial and viral infections.

