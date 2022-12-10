Home Nation

No India-Russia summit and physical meeting of Modi, Putin: Kremlin

President Putin had come for the Summit on December 6, 2021, and had extended an invite to PM Modi to come for the summit to Moscow in 2022.

Published: 10th December 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will not be meeting in person this month which implies that the India-Russia Annual Summit won’t happen.
This is for the second time in 22 years that the annual meet will not take place. Last time, it didn’t take place was in 2020 when the pandemic broke out.

President Putin had come for the Summit on December 6, 2021, and had extended an invite to PM Modi to come for the summit to Moscow in 2022. However, no schedule was fixed and this couldn’t take place. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov has said, “It won’t be this year.’’

Busy schedules of both the leaders is being cited as the reason for the summit not taking place.  “Annual summits depend on scheduling confirmation from both sides and no such schedule was made for this year. Its not like it was cancelled. India and Japan too have annual meets but it has been skipped twice in the past as it wasn’t scheduled,’’ said sources.

The ties between India and Russia continue to remain strong, with both PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continuously reaffirming that the ties between these two nations are historic and thus were not influenced by geo-politics. After China, India is the largest importer of crude oil from Russia. India has maintained its position of sourcing fossil fuels from wherever it is viable, and Russia happens to be one such market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Vladimir Putin Modi Putin Meeting
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp