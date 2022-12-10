Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Top officials review security in Bastar

The state is witnessing a big push towards construction of roads and bridges in the Maoist epicentre of Bastar. Also, the security camps, which have been set up in big numbers in the recent years, are making a difference in the development of the region, boosting the execution of various welfare schemes related to education, health and electricity supply, among others. A team of senior administrative and police officials recently visited the remote areas of Bastar to review the development and security situation. They also met the villagers to seek their feedback on the development initiatives.

BJP left looking for ways to match Cong

The ruling Congress got a shot in the arm on Thursday as it retained the Bhanupratapur Assembly seat in the bypolls, but the result would give the BJP enough to worry about. The Assembly elections are due next year and the BJP seems to continue to struggle to put up a powerful leader who can strongly counter CM Bhupesh Baghel’s presence, according to political observers. Congress candidate Savitri Mandavi defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Brahmananda Netam by a margin of 21,171 votes. Congress, which has 71 MLAs in the 90-member House, has won all five bypolls held so far after it came to power in December 2018.

Tiger population rises in Indravati Reserve

The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, has confirmed a new tiger found at Indravati Tiger Reserve in Bastar. The news came as a happy development since the previous evaluation conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority had flagged Chhattisgarh for doing enough for ‘Save the tiger’ mission since the big cat population had dwindled by 59%. Indravati Tiger Reserve is spread over 2,799sq.km adjacent to the forested terrain of ​​Maharashtra and Telangana, and acts as a suitable corridor for the movement of animals. It now has six tigers.

