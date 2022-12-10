Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Home Nation

Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, they said.

Published: 10th December 2022

Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra was hit by a low-intensity blast. Prima facie looks like an RPG attack, forensic teams are on the way. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHNADIGARH: A suspected rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran, official sources said on Saturday.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am, they said.

Saanjh Kendra centre provides services like copy of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates.

There was no casualty in the incident, the sources said. The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the Saanjh Kendra centre.

The windowpanes of the Saanjh Kendra were damaged in the incident, they said. The suspected RPG did not explode, they further said.

There were some police personnel present at the police station when the incident took place. Police officers remained tight-lipped on the incident. Senior police officials also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. A forensic team has also reached the site.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

