Home Nation

Ink attack on Maharashtra minister: 10 police personnel suspended for alleged security lapse

The attack on the senior BJP leader came a day after he made a statement in Aurangabad district.

Published: 11th December 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PUNE: The Pimpri Chichwad police in Maharashtra's Pune district have suspended three of its officers and seven other personnel in connection with the incident in which ink was thrown at senior Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, a top official said on Sunday.

The incident had occurred in Pimpri city on Saturday in apparent protest against minister Patil's controversial remark about Dr B R Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

"We have suspended seven police personnel and three officers in connection with the incident. All of them were part of the minister's security cover during his visit," Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

Three people threw ink at Patil on Saturday evening when he was stepping out of one of the office-bearer's house in Pimpri. Police have detained the trio involved in the act.

The attack on the senior BJP leader came a day after he made a statement in Aurangabad district.

Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad on Friday, Patil, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions, they "begged" people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges.

The use of the word "begged" stirred up a controversy.

After the attack, Patil requested state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to take action against any police officer or personnel for security lapse. He had also said that his statement was misconstrued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pimpri Chichwad Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil BJP leader
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp