Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary

Five out of five AAP MLAs in Gujarat are reportedly in touch with the BJP which is set to form its government in the state for the seventh consecutive term.

Published: 12th December 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat elections results day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

5 AAP MLAs in talks with state BJP 
Five out of five AAP MLAs in Gujarat are reportedly in touch with the BJP which is set to form its government in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The first name that came out openly is AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who won the assembly election from Visavadar constituency in Junagadh district; however, he refuted the claims. Bhayani said, “Right now I am in AAP, I will decide what to do after meeting my people in constituency.” But he praised PM Modi, saying that the PMhas made India’s name shine in the country and abroad. Interestingly, Bhayani had been associated with the BJP for more than 20 years. 

Fresh faces to be part of CM’s cabinet
On Sunday morning, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held meetings with ministers of the previous term, According to sources, some ministers who are going to be dropped in the new CM’s council have been indirectly hinted at today’s meeting. A leader close to Party development said “at CM’s residence, Bhupendra Patel applauded the one-and-a-half-year performance of all the ministers.” Sources claim that Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet names were finalized in a meeting chaired by PM Modi in Delhi on Saturday. Around 22 to 25 ministers can get a place in Patel’s cabinet. Selected ministers will called and informed.

Only one Muslim MLA in Assembly
Imran Khedawala of Congress is the only Muslim candidate elected to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly 2022. In 2017, Gujarat assembly had only three Muslim legislators, all from Congress. In these five years, among Muslim leaders Jamalpur Khadia, MLA Imran Khedawala and Dariyapur MLA Gayasuddin Shaikh are known for their friendship. In 2022, only Imran won while Gayasuddin lost to BJP’s Kaushik Jain, Shortly after the results, Sheikh visited Khedawala to congratulate him but both turned emotional and Sheikh was seen bolstering Imran to remain strong,” video of the event went viral.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Gujarat Visavadar constituency Bhupendra Patel
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp