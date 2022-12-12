Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

5 AAP MLAs in talks with state BJP

Five out of five AAP MLAs in Gujarat are reportedly in touch with the BJP which is set to form its government in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The first name that came out openly is AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who won the assembly election from Visavadar constituency in Junagadh district; however, he refuted the claims. Bhayani said, “Right now I am in AAP, I will decide what to do after meeting my people in constituency.” But he praised PM Modi, saying that the PMhas made India’s name shine in the country and abroad. Interestingly, Bhayani had been associated with the BJP for more than 20 years.

Fresh faces to be part of CM’s cabinet

On Sunday morning, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held meetings with ministers of the previous term, According to sources, some ministers who are going to be dropped in the new CM’s council have been indirectly hinted at today’s meeting. A leader close to Party development said “at CM’s residence, Bhupendra Patel applauded the one-and-a-half-year performance of all the ministers.” Sources claim that Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet names were finalized in a meeting chaired by PM Modi in Delhi on Saturday. Around 22 to 25 ministers can get a place in Patel’s cabinet. Selected ministers will called and informed.

Only one Muslim MLA in Assembly

Imran Khedawala of Congress is the only Muslim candidate elected to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly 2022. In 2017, Gujarat assembly had only three Muslim legislators, all from Congress. In these five years, among Muslim leaders Jamalpur Khadia, MLA Imran Khedawala and Dariyapur MLA Gayasuddin Shaikh are known for their friendship. In 2022, only Imran won while Gayasuddin lost to BJP’s Kaushik Jain, Shortly after the results, Sheikh visited Khedawala to congratulate him but both turned emotional and Sheikh was seen bolstering Imran to remain strong,” video of the event went viral.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

