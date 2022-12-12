Home Nation

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Arunachal: Reports

This is reportedly the first such incident since the aggressive melee between the neighbours in the middle of 2020.

Published: 12th December 2022 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks to a soldier as he reviews the ground situation in Eastern Ladakh, days after an India-China clash (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

TAWANG (Arunachal Pradesh): India and Chinese troops were on Friday involved in a face-off in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. The clash was reported along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtse.

This is reportedly the first such incident since the aggressive melee between the neighbours in the middle of 2020. The clash led to minor injuries on both sides. 

IANS quoted sources as saying that Chinese troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two. 

"Although no loss of life or major injuries was reported, a few Indian and Chinese troops received some minor injuries during this clash," the report added.

Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area.

According to ANI, the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

Quoting sources, the agency said that on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

ALSO READ | India, China fear Russian defeat in Ukraine

Reports quoting sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

The 2020 deadly clash was the first in at least 45 years. It claimed the lives of as many as 20 Indian soldiers. China apparently did not confirm any casualties, though reports suggested four casualties on the Chinese side.

In September this year, the Associated Press quoting defense ministers of both countries reported that Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes.

The disengagement, the report said, followed the 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July.

The two countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border, called the LAC.

The LAC separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962, an Associated Press report said on Monday.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh since the 2020 clash, but tensions between the two Asian giants have persisted, the report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-China clash LAC Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp