Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Arunachal: Reports

TAWANG (Arunachal Pradesh): India and Chinese troops were on Friday involved in a face-off in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. The clash was reported along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtse.

This is reportedly the first such incident since the aggressive melee between the neighbours in the middle of 2020. The clash led to minor injuries on both sides.

IANS quoted sources as saying that Chinese troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two.

"Although no loss of life or major injuries was reported, a few Indian and Chinese troops received some minor injuries during this clash," the report added.

Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area.

According to ANI, the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

Quoting sources, the agency said that on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

Reports quoting sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

The 2020 deadly clash was the first in at least 45 years. It claimed the lives of as many as 20 Indian soldiers. China apparently did not confirm any casualties, though reports suggested four casualties on the Chinese side.

In September this year, the Associated Press quoting defense ministers of both countries reported that Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes.

The disengagement, the report said, followed the 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July.

The two countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border, called the LAC.

The LAC separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962, an Associated Press report said on Monday.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh since the 2020 clash, but tensions between the two Asian giants have persisted, the report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

