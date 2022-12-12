Isolated Arunachal villagers see doctor for first time 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: It was virtually a hospital on wheels that meandered into Gandhigram in the remote Vijaynagar circle of India’s easternmost Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Elderly people being helped by

health workers at the camp | Express

The locals were awestruck at the sight of the 12-vehicle convoy. It came carrying 60 medical personnel, including 25 doctors, and equipment to run a health camp. The Vijaynagar circle, located on the Myanmar border, has remained cut off from the rest of the world for decades together due to communication bottlenecks.

Chopper was the only mode of transport. Now, there is a 157 km road from the nearest Miao town to Vijaynagar. It traverses the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve. District Magistrate Sunny K Singh told this newspaper that it was not just a health camp but a hospital aapke dwar (hospital at your doorstep).

He said the team carried equipment to do ECG, ultrasound scans, CBC (complete blood count) test, and even conducted some minor surgeries.“The villagers were very happy that so many doctors came together. Some had never availed of healthcare services. In fact, there were some who saw doctors for the first time on Saturday,” Singh said.

Gandhigram, located about 135 km away from Miao, has just one health sub-centre, manned by a nurse. Only a few locals go there. They are examined by the nurse, who also gives them medicines. The neartest primary health centre is in Vijaynagar, 22 km away, and is manned by just one doctor who may not be available all the time.

The second health camp was organised in Vijaynagar on Sunday. The state government purchased medicines for Rs 10 lakh for the two camps.

