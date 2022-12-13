Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, government sources said.

The minister will make a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha likely at 12 noon and in the Rajya Sabha around 2 pm, the sources said.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12:00 PM today & Rajya Sabha at 02:00 PM.#ArunachalPradesh #TawangClash #Yangtse@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard — Mayank

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, government sources said. The minister will make a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha likely at 12 noon and in the Rajya Sabha around 2 pm, the sources said. Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. Defence Minister @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12:00 PM today & Rajya Sabha at 02:00 PM.#ArunachalPradesh #TawangClash #Yangtse@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard — Mayank