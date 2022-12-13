Guwahati Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

CM dines with villagers, gives tips to students

Village women could not hide their excitement when CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dined with them out in the open. The CM was in Golaghat district for official events, when he was invited by the villagers for dinner. Sarma posed for selfies with the villagers. Lovingly called “mama” by the youth, he was swarmed with students when he visited a college. On being asked by a girl student to share tips on becoming a successful debater as he was an excellent one himself, he said fearlessness, content and presentation are three of the qualities. He advised them to listen to memorable speeches online.

CSM’s last efforts for zoo animals’ return

The Guwahati-based Chiriyakhana Suraksha Mancha and others gave 15 days’ time to the authorities to bring back all animals of Guwahati Zoo, relocated to the private-owned zoo in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was unanimously decided that the ongoing agitation would be intensified if the animals are not brought back within the deadline. Street plays, street meetings and ‘padayatras’ would be organized to mobilise public opinion against the relocation of zoo animals. The Mancha claimed two rhino calves, nine monkeys and deer were relocated to Jamnagar Zoo, however, the authorities said only two rhinos had been relocated.

AASU president quits, likely to join BJP

Following the footsteps of former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders, Dipankar Kumar Nath resigned as the president of the organisation. Former chief ministers Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Sarbananda Sonowal are among the politicians who were earlier in the AASU. Nath, who will get married on December 15, said he has resigned on personal grounds. However, given his praise of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there are rumours of him joining the BJP. Nath said Sarma has a fair knowledge about the issues facing the state. State BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita said they had not received any feelers from Nath.

