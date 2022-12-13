Home Nation

Not 11, this Kashmiri man uses 16 ingredients for his special kehwa

His kehwa includes saffron, almond, walnut, cashew nut, honey, cinnamon, ginger, sangram, chai pati, rose petals, dates and cardamom.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Mushtaq Hussain Akhoon is popularly known as ‘kehwa man’. (Photo | Express)

Mohammad Mushtaq Hussain Akhoon is popularly known as ‘kehwa man’. (Photo | Express)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  As the winter has set in and the night temperature has fallen below freezing point, a Kashmiri man is serving Kashmiri kehwa with 16 ingredients to the tourists and travellers in his moving shikara in the cold waters of Dal Lake to keep them warm and also display his hospitality and kehwa-making skills.

“With this sweet kehwa, I am ensuring that pure Kashmir ka swaad (taste) reaches the country and abroad,” said Mohammad Mushtaq Hussain Akhoon, popularly known as Mushtaq Kehwa or ‘kehwa man’.

Mushtaq says he started serving Kashmiri kehwa on his boat in the Dal Lake from 2014. “My kehwa is not an ordinary kehwa. It is different and tasty. While the normal Kashmiri kehwa has 11 ingredients, my kehwa has 16 ingredients, which are all beneficial for the human body,” he said.

His kehwa includes saffron, almond, walnut, cashew nut, honey, cinnamon, ginger, sangram, chai pati, rose petals, dates and cardamom. Mushtaq serves the hot kehwa from a traditional Kashmiri kettle (samovar) to the travellers in the Dal Lake from the early morning till late afternoon.

“I row my boat in the waters of Dal Lake. I carry all the ingredients of the kehwa and serve the hot and sweet kehwa to the travellers in the Dal Lake,” he said adding, the tourists have a special liking for his kehwa. “My kehwa not only keeps people and tourists warm in the cold weather condition but also provides them medicinal benefits,” said Mushtaq.

A cup of hot kehwa costs `50 and the locals and the tourists like his kehwa. “I add pure honey and saffron to the kehwa for better taste. You will not get this kehwa in any top hotel in the country. This can be found only in Dal Lake,” said Mushtaq. “My kehwa, which is very tasty and sweet, represents Kashmir’s love and hospitality,” he said, adding he has served kehwa to tourists from within the country and abroad and all of them have liked it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
winter Kashmiri man Kashmiri kehwa Dal Lake
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp