Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from Chinese embassy: Amit Shah

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition parties staged a walkout in Parliament demanding a discussion on the India-China border tension, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Congress stalled the House proceedings due to a question on the cancellation of FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Addressing the media outside Parliament, the Home Minister said that RGF registration was cancelled because it violated FCRA rules. Recently, the Home Ministry had cancelled the FCRA licence of the Foundation citing violation of rules.

“The Congress stalled Question Hour even after being informed that the Defence Minister will give a statement on the issue. After seeing question number 5, I realized the reason behind it,” he said.

Lashing out at Congress, he said that the RGF received funds from the Chinese Embassy and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. “RGF got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy during 2005-07. The foundation claims that the donation was used for research on India-China relations,” he said.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Rs 1.35 cr from Chinese Embassy; registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules: Amit Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2022

“Did they also research how China took thousands of hectares of Indian land in 1962 money,” he said. He also claimed that India’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru’s love for China. Shah also referred to the Chinese issuing paper visas to Jammu and Kashmir residents in 2010. The Union Minister also said that China had raised questions about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Modi government will not cede an inch of land,” he said. The Home Minister appreciated the bravery of the soldiers.

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition parties staged a walkout in Parliament demanding a discussion on the India-China border tension, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Congress stalled the House proceedings due to a question on the cancellation of FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Addressing the media outside Parliament, the Home Minister said that RGF registration was cancelled because it violated FCRA rules. Recently, the Home Ministry had cancelled the FCRA licence of the Foundation citing violation of rules. “The Congress stalled Question Hour even after being informed that the Defence Minister will give a statement on the issue. After seeing question number 5, I realized the reason behind it,” he said. Lashing out at Congress, he said that the RGF received funds from the Chinese Embassy and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. “RGF got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy during 2005-07. The foundation claims that the donation was used for research on India-China relations,” he said. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Rs 1.35 cr from Chinese Embassy; registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules: Amit Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2022 “Did they also research how China took thousands of hectares of Indian land in 1962 money,” he said. He also claimed that India’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru’s love for China. Shah also referred to the Chinese issuing paper visas to Jammu and Kashmir residents in 2010. The Union Minister also said that China had raised questions about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. “The Modi government will not cede an inch of land,” he said. The Home Minister appreciated the bravery of the soldiers.