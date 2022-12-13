Home Nation

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from Chinese embassy: Amit Shah

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said.

Published: 13th December 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

nion Home minister Amit Shah addresses the media at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

nion Home minister Amit Shah addresses the media at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition parties staged a walkout in Parliament demanding a discussion on the India-China border tension, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Congress stalled the House proceedings due to a question on the cancellation of FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Addressing the media outside Parliament, the Home Minister said that RGF registration was cancelled because it violated FCRA rules. Recently, the Home Ministry had cancelled the FCRA licence of the Foundation citing violation of rules.

“The Congress stalled Question Hour even after being informed that the Defence Minister will give a statement on the issue. After seeing question number 5, I realized the reason behind it,” he said.
Lashing out at Congress, he said that the RGF received funds from the Chinese Embassy and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. “RGF got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy during 2005-07. The foundation claims that the donation was used for research on India-China relations,” he said.

“Did they also research how China took thousands of hectares of Indian land in 1962 money,” he said. He also claimed that India’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru’s love for China.  Shah also referred to the Chinese issuing paper visas to Jammu and Kashmir residents in 2010. The Union Minister also said that China had raised questions about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. 

“The Modi government will not cede an inch of land,” he said. The Home Minister appreciated the bravery of the soldiers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi r Amit Shah Land Capture FCRA Rajiv Gandhi Foundation
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp