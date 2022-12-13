Shivaji jibe: 'I never imagine insulting icons like Shivaji', Maharashtra governor wrote to Shah

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid growing demand of removing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the governor writes to union home minister Amit Shah explaining his side and said that the small video clip of his speech was blown out of proportion and seeks guidance from union minister for the next course of action.

In his letter dated December 8, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari clarified his side and said he cannot even imagine in his dreams insulting icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shri Guru Govind Singh. He said that some people took a portion of his entire speech at a university, out of the context for criticism.

"With a reference to the past icons, I was presenting the current eminent personalities who could be the inspiration for us," Governor said.

Further without naming erstwhile chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Koshyari in his letter stated, "During the pandemic when many big leaders did not step out, I travelled to the high-altitude forts of Shivneri, Raigad and Pratapgad, despite my age. I did not use a helicopter or car to reach the top of the Maharashtra forts. I climbed the forts on my feet and visited places related to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai."

Koshyari further went on to explain that he had decided to “stay away from political posts” by not contesting in the 2019 general elections, but, he later accepted the Maharashtra Governor’s post at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister’s request.

ALSO READ | Shivaji jibe: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari may be removed after Gujarat polls

“Because of the love and faith shown by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and you in a humble worker like me, I accepted the post of Maharashtra Governor,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded the removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maha Vikas Aghadi also called the mega rally and protest on December 17 to press their demand for the removal of the incumbent governor.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

In his viral speech, Governor said that Shivaji is an old-era hero while the new-era hero is union minister Nitin Gadkari. This statement snowballed into big controversy even BJP Rajya Sabha MP and the direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, Udayan Raje Bhosale wrote to union minister Amit Shah and the president of India demanding actions against the incumbent governor.

Opposition leader in the state legislative council Ambhadas Danave said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, "If he wishes to give clarification, he must write a letter to the President and also the people of Maharashtra."

MUMBAI: Amid growing demand of removing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the governor writes to union home minister Amit Shah explaining his side and said that the small video clip of his speech was blown out of proportion and seeks guidance from union minister for the next course of action. In his letter dated December 8, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari clarified his side and said he cannot even imagine in his dreams insulting icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shri Guru Govind Singh. He said that some people took a portion of his entire speech at a university, out of the context for criticism. "With a reference to the past icons, I was presenting the current eminent personalities who could be the inspiration for us," Governor said. Further without naming erstwhile chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Koshyari in his letter stated, "During the pandemic when many big leaders did not step out, I travelled to the high-altitude forts of Shivneri, Raigad and Pratapgad, despite my age. I did not use a helicopter or car to reach the top of the Maharashtra forts. I climbed the forts on my feet and visited places related to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai." Koshyari further went on to explain that he had decided to “stay away from political posts” by not contesting in the 2019 general elections, but, he later accepted the Maharashtra Governor’s post at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister’s request. ALSO READ | Shivaji jibe: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari may be removed after Gujarat polls “Because of the love and faith shown by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and you in a humble worker like me, I accepted the post of Maharashtra Governor,” he wrote. Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded the removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maha Vikas Aghadi also called the mega rally and protest on December 17 to press their demand for the removal of the incumbent governor. ALSO READ | Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue In his viral speech, Governor said that Shivaji is an old-era hero while the new-era hero is union minister Nitin Gadkari. This statement snowballed into big controversy even BJP Rajya Sabha MP and the direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, Udayan Raje Bhosale wrote to union minister Amit Shah and the president of India demanding actions against the incumbent governor. Opposition leader in the state legislative council Ambhadas Danave said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, "If he wishes to give clarification, he must write a letter to the President and also the people of Maharashtra."