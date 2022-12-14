India slams: ‘OIC has no locus standi on Kashmir’

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said.

The OIC has a 57-member group of largely Muslim-majority nations and India has said that the OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to important issues.

“Its secretary-general has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan. We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in J&K,” Bagchi added.

Meanwhile, the OIC chief said that the group has been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

“I think the most important thing is to find the channel of discussion between the stakeholders (India and Pakistan) and we are working on a plan of action in this regard,” Taha said.

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir. “Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said. The OIC has a 57-member group of largely Muslim-majority nations and India has said that the OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to important issues. “Its secretary-general has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan. We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in J&K,” Bagchi added. Meanwhile, the OIC chief said that the group has been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue. “I think the most important thing is to find the channel of discussion between the stakeholders (India and Pakistan) and we are working on a plan of action in this regard,” Taha said.