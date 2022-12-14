Marathi writer Sharad Baviskar returns award in protest against Maharashtra government

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Famous Marathi writer Sharad Baviskar, who is a professor at JNU, has returned the award that he received for his autobiographical book, Bhura, in a protest against the Maharashtra government’s decision of withdrawing the award to Kobard Ghandy's Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memorial’s Marathi translations.

The government had earlier given Laxman Shashtri an award for the Marathi translation of Ghandy’s book, but after it was criticized for awarding a Naxalite-related book, the state withdrew the award. Anagha Lele translated the book into Marathi.

Baviskar said that taking back the given award is fascist. He said that the expert committee must have studied all aspects of the book before awarding it. “Why did the incumbent state government overrule the committee’s decision... It’s a people’s award. We want to know who took the decision to cancel the award?” Baviskar asked.

“If Maharashtra government changes its decision then I will accept the award,” Baviskar added.

