Two media houses get Press Council notice for carrying misleading Patanjali ads

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued show cause notices to two prominent media houses for carrying misleading advertisements claiming a cure for diabetes, blood pressure, and other ailments, released by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group.

The show cause notices to national and regional groups of publications came on complaints filed by a Kerala-based RTI activist Dr K V Babu, an ophthalmologist, who objected to the advertisements claiming them to violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

Divya Pharmacy, a marketing arm of the Patanjali group, issued the advertisements. Before PCI swung into action, Uttarakhand state drug controller and the central government authorities had taken serious note of the violations.

The show cause was issued in accordance with Regulation 5(1) of the Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations.

Dr Babu told TNIE though it is clear that the advertisement carried violated the norms of journalistic conduct, 2020, which says advertisements that offend the provisions of the DMR (Objectionable Advertisement) Act as amended in 2002, or any other statute should be rejected, many print media are continuing the violation.

"This is against the interest of patients and public health. I am sure this will act as a deterrent in the future. I welcome the notice sent by PCI to the editors of the two Indian dailies,” he told TNIE.

The media houses have been given two weeks to respond. The Divya pharmacy had advertised Divya Lipidom, Divya Livogrit, Divya Livamrit Advance, Divya Madhunashini Vati, and Divya Madhunshini tablets as a cure for heart ailments and other diseases.

