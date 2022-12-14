Home Nation

UP: Six including child killed as bus falls into ditch

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Six persons including a child were killed and 21 others were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Nagla Khangar area here Wednesday morning, police said.

"A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said.

"Six passengers of the bus including a woman and a child were killed in the mishap. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," added the officer.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the identities of the deceased are being ascertained, he added.

