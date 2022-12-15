Char Dham project missed deadline due to litigations, says govt

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Char Dham expressway project has missed its 2022 deadline. Litigations related to forest and environment clearance have hampered the Centre’s ambitious all weather road for Char Dham yatra, launched in December 2016. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), out of 53 civil works covering the entire length of 889 km in Uttarakhand, 43 packages with a total length of 683 km sanctioned so far.

While responding to queries in Rajya Sabha about the project, which aims to improve connectivity to four noted religious sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, the Minister of MORTH Nitin Gadkari informed the House that 21 packages covering a length of 291 km are complete and two packages are yet to be awarded. One package was de-sanctioned and remaining 19 packages covering a length of 366km are in different stages of progress, the minister added.

Gadkari further stated that the sanction and completion of remaining work depends on finalisation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and execution as per the instructions of two committees, which were set up following the directions of the Supreme Court.

The project is being reviewed and monitored by a high powered committee for non-strategic roads (Rudrarprayag – Gaurikund and Dharasu Bend – Jankichatti) and an oversight committee for strategic roads (Rishikesh – Mana, Rishikesh – Gangotri and Tanakpur – Pithoragarh) constituted as per the direction of Supreme Court. “This project was originally scheduled for completion by March 2022.

However, the programme was delayed mainly due to litigation related to forest and environment clearance in various courts of law,” Gadkari’s reply read. The project has been facing hurdles since the beginning due to pending forest and environmental permissions and Covid-19 pandemic.

