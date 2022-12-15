Home Nation

Indian saints have always promoted global unity: Modi  

The event on Wednesday began with a religious and musical presentation, followed by a resolution ceremony in which Modi also participated.

Published: 15th December 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of month-long Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary celebrations, at a ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of month-long Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary celebrations, at a ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Indian saints have strengthened the feeling of unity across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while participating in the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said, “Pramukh Swami took forward the legacy of the Vedas and Swami Vivekananda. Our saints empowered the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.” The PM added: “Go to any part of the world, and you will see the outcome of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji’s vision. He ensured that our temples are modern and highlight our traditions. Greats like him and the Ramakrishna Mission redefined the sant parampara.”

Recalling the days when he worked as a volunteer during the Machchhu dam disaster in 1979, Modi said, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji was a reformist. He was special because he saw good in every person and encouraged them to focus on these strengths. I can never forget his efforts during the Machchhu dam disaster in Morbi.”

He further recalled, “In 2002, when I was fighting the election from Rajkot, I got a pen from two saints saying that Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji has requested you sign your papers using this pen. From there till Kashi, this practice has continued.”

The event on Wednesday began with a religious and musical presentation, followed by a resolution ceremony in which Modi also participated. He then offered prayers to the 30-feet tall idol of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and the Akshardham temple.

The month-long festival will be held at a 600-acre venue, the land for which was offered by over 250 farmers and builders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian saints World unity Narendra Modi
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp