Indian saints have always promoted global unity: Modi  

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Indian saints have strengthened the feeling of unity across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while participating in the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said, “Pramukh Swami took forward the legacy of the Vedas and Swami Vivekananda. Our saints empowered the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.” The PM added: “Go to any part of the world, and you will see the outcome of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji’s vision. He ensured that our temples are modern and highlight our traditions. Greats like him and the Ramakrishna Mission redefined the sant parampara.”

Recalling the days when he worked as a volunteer during the Machchhu dam disaster in 1979, Modi said, “Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji was a reformist. He was special because he saw good in every person and encouraged them to focus on these strengths. I can never forget his efforts during the Machchhu dam disaster in Morbi.”

He further recalled, “In 2002, when I was fighting the election from Rajkot, I got a pen from two saints saying that Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji has requested you sign your papers using this pen. From there till Kashi, this practice has continued.”

The event on Wednesday began with a religious and musical presentation, followed by a resolution ceremony in which Modi also participated. He then offered prayers to the 30-feet tall idol of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and the Akshardham temple.

The month-long festival will be held at a 600-acre venue, the land for which was offered by over 250 farmers and builders.

