Nitish loses cool over hooch in Assembly, tells BJP MLAs ‘Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...’

PATNA: With the Bihar hooch tragedy toll rising past 20 on Wednesday, the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes with the BJP accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to enforce prohibition and an irate Nitish sniping at the Opposition for creating ruckus in the House.

“You all had supported prohibition. What happened now? You are talking about spurious liquor?” he shouted at the BJP MLAs, accusing them of being drunk. Nitish lost his cool after the BJP MLAs raised Tuesday’s hooch tragedy in Saran district in the House on the second day of the Winter session, holding the CM responsible for the deaths. The MLAs also demanded compensation for the family of those who lost their lives.

Amid the pandemonium that followed, Nitish flew into a rage and shouted at the BJP legislators asking them to pipe down, addressing them ‘tum’ (used when calling somebody younger or junior). However, Nitish’s outburst further angered the BJP MLAs, who demanded an apology from him. The BJP members, then, trooped into the Well, raising anti-Nitish slogans. Some even demanded that he resign.

The uproar continued in the post-lunch session as well, forcing Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary to adjourn the House for the day. Taking the protest outside the House, Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP told reporters that his party was in favour of prohibition but wanted discussion on the hooch tragedy deaths. “The CM provoked us,” he added.



