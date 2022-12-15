Opposition unity in House as TMC, BRS, AAP join Congress in walkout

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a rare display of unity, 18 Opposition parties came together to corner the government on the recent India-China face off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Parliament on Wednesday. Sinking the differences, the Opposition parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout in the Parliament on the issue of Chinese aggression on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Opposition parties that attended the meetings include CPI, CPM, RJD, JDU, SP, RLD, NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and National Conference, among others. While Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the walk out in the Lok Sabha, in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge took the lead in protest of disallowing a discussion on the tension along the border. The winter session will conclude on December 29th.

The parties also attended a meeting chaired by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. The meeting was called to discuss the strategies to be adopted in the Parliament to attack the government on the flare-up on the India-China border.

Speaking to this newspaper, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh said that the Opposition parties have unanimously decided to keep the issue alive and persuade the government to hold a discussion in the Parliament.

“We have decided to continue the protest till the government agrees to discuss the issue. All the parties are on the same page as it concerns national security,” he said. This is the second time during this winter session that all the Opposition parties including AAP and TMC have come together in attacking the BJP government on various issues.

In the past, AAP and TMC have stayed away from the meetings called by Opposition parties. It is not a secret that AAP, TMC and BRS harbor national ambitions and are unwilling to join hands with the Congress in forming an anti-BJP front at the national level.

Incidentally, the Congress and BRS are at loggerheads after the Hyderabad police on Tuesday conducted a raid at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office and arrested three people for allegedly posting derogatory comments against CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

