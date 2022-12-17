Home Nation

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam ends with union of 2 cultures: Shah

Taking a veiled jibe on the previous dispensations, Shah added that no attempt was made in the past to re-unite the cultural links of different regions of the country.

Published: 17th December 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Calling the conclusion of month-long Kashi Tamil Sangmam a new beginning of the union of two towering cultures – of Kashi and Tamil Nadu—Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the efforts in this direction were imperative since independence but it did not happen. 

Taking a veiled jibe on the previous dispensations, Shah added that no attempt was made in the past to re-unite the cultural links of different regions of the country. “Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the soul of India’s cultures is resurrected and it is being reflected in regional reunion through such Sangamams based on the concept of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” said Shah.

He exuded confidence that the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam would prove to be a successful attempt not only to strengthen the bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu but also to re-unite other regional cultures on the same lines. Over two lakh people visited the campus of Banaras Hindu University during the last one month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashi Tamil Sangmam Kashi Tamil Nadu Amit Shah
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp