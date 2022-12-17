Power corridor| Action launched against chinese apps: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

'Action launched against chinese apps'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in the Rajya Sabha informed the members that that the government departments and the Reserve Bank of India have started taking steps to check Chinese mobile aaps offering loans. She said that works are being done in this regards in a very coordinate way to check Chinese app loan offering activities. Replying during Zero Hour issue, raised by a TMC member, she said that actions have also been taken against such apps for cheating people and rounds of meetings were held with bank officials, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and others to check it compelelty.

Cong, bjp mp want minority fellowship back

Taking exception to the scrapping of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) scheme, Congress termed it as an anti-minority move by the Modi government and said the decision will make higher education inaccessible to underprivileged students belonging to the minority communities. The Maulana Azad National Fellowship scheme for minority students pursuing higher education has been scrapped while the government's pre-matric scholarship for them will no longer apply to students from Class 1 to Class 8. Significantly, on Thursday, BJP MP Pritam Munde demanded that the Centre should roll back its decision of scrapping certain scholarships for minority communities.

Bring back NJAC Bill with changes: RJD MP

RJD MP in Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha strongly advocated for bringing the Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Bill after making some changes. Jha, speaking at the RS, said that the NJAC needs to make in line with the Constitution to ensure participation of all sections of society in judicial appointments. He, questioning the government that had brought the Bill in 2014, said that the Bill had no provision for reservation for Schedule Castes, Schedule tribes and Backward Classes in the NJAC. He also stressed for the need in changes in the collegium system. There is a tussle between the central government and the judiciary since 2014 regarding the collegium system.

Comipled by Preetha Nair, Rajesh Kumar Thakur

