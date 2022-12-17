Home Nation

Rahul has become huge embarrassment for country: Rijiju

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.

Published: 17th December 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country's image, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, hitting out at the Congress leader for his remarks on China and the Army.

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."

The member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh said people are proud of the Indian armed forces.

