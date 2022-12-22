HCs must conduct criminal proceedings consciously: Supreme Court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sending a note of caution to high courts while exercising their power related to the quashing of criminal complaints laid down under Section 482 CrPC, the Supreme Court of India has reiterated that such powers should be used consciously, sparingly and only for preventing abuse of the process of court or to secure ends of justice.

The court observation came in a plea challenging the Telangana HC order refusing to quash criminal proceedings instituted against R Nagendra Yadav for allegedly forging signature on a sale deed. The HC said that there was a prima facie case against the appellant for being put to trial for the alleged offence.

“While exercising its jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC, a high court has to be conscious that this power is to be exercised sparingly. Whether a complaint discloses a criminal offence or not depends on the nature of the alleged act. Whether the essential ingredients of a criminal offence are present or not has to be judged by the high court,” a bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and J B Pardiwala said.

While allowing the appeal, the court said, “A complaint disclosing civil transaction may also have a criminal texture. But the HC must see whether the dispute which is in the substance of a civil nature is given a cloak of a criminal offence. In such a situation, if a civil remedy is available and is adopted, as has happened in the case on hand, the HC should have quashed the criminal proceeding to prevent abuse of the process of the court.”

Also in top court

Job aspirant can’t be booked if not at fault

The SC has ruled that an applicant applying for a particular post cannot be punished if there is no lapse or delay on his part. “This court has specifically laid down the law that if it is found that there is no lapse/delay on the part of the applicant, he cannot be punished for no fault attributable to him,” a bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli. The court observation came in a plea filed against Allahabad HCs order of refusing to appoint the applicant for the post of Health Worker (female).

Justice Hemant Gupta is NDIAC head

The Centre has recently appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Hemant Gupta as the chairperson of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC). NDIAC was set up for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime to institutionalise arbitration. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Hemant Gupta, former judge of the Supreme Court of India as new chairperson,” the note said.

