Health workers in dark about use of designer drugs: ICMR

They also did not know the impact of these substances in spreading HIV or about prophylactic medications to prevent getting HIV/AIDS.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Community health workers counselling men having sex with men, transgenders and commercial sex workers were not only unaware but were unable to identify designer drugs commonly used by this population as a source of enhancing sexual pleasure, as per a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The study showed that these community health mobilisers (CHM) working with NGOS and belonging to these community only also had poor knowledge about diseases caused by high-risk sexual behaviours such as sexually transmitted infections and other health and psychological illness associated with the daily usuage of not only designer drugs but also of sexualised substance use (SSU). 

They also did not know the impact of these substances in spreading HIV or about prophylactic medications to prevent getting HIV/AIDS. The study by HIV Alliance, an NGO, conducted by ICMR, in five states found that these community health workers were also unaware how these drug users – in the age group of 16 to 40 years – were procuring these designer drugs and SSU. 

“We found that there was lack of awareness about various drugs used for chemsex – using drugs as part of your sex life – like ketamine, erectile dysfunction drugs etc. and now designer drugs,” said Dr Sumit Aggarwal, Scientist and Program Officer at ICMR, one of the authors of the study. He said these CHMs were also not aware of the complex health issues associated with SSU, as its daily use leads to violent behaviour, paranoia, hallucinations, confusion.

“Drug users combine two-three drugs not only to get high but to increase their sexual capacity,” Dr Aggarwal told this newspaper. He added that erectile dysfunction drugs, ketamine, and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) are commonly used during chemsex. It was found that there was a lack of knowledge among CHMs – working in community-led developmental programmes in Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi and Hyderabad - about online sources for SSU.

Chemsex is considered a subset of SSU, commonly defined as the use of specific drugs (methamphetamine, mephedrone, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB/GBL), ketamine and cocaine) before or during sexual intercourse, said the study.

Dr Aggarwal said many drug users – who procured these drugs from medical shops and other places, including at sex parties - turned to SSU because of peer pressure. Many also took it to relieve stress, anxiety, and grief, for sexual pleasure, to counteract any guilt, to increase the emotional bond with sex partners, or even to overcome a lack of confidence and even to overcome inhibition for sex work.

The study, published in Brain Sciences, an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal on neuroscience, was conducted with the aim to assess the knowledge gaps regarding SSU among CHMs. For that, in-depth interviews were conducted with 19 CHMs, the majority being men, followed by transgender.
They were also assessed for their knowledge of HIV, infection prevention, and complex health issues associated with SSU.

It has been found that chemsex is common among homosexuals, bisexuals, and MSM, who frequently engage in SSU/chemsex because they believe that psychoactive chemicals may boost arousal and stamina, enabling prolonged sex sessions with one or multiple partners. Additionally, SSU is also known to have a role in survival sex practices, which includes the selling of sex for subsistence needs such as shelter, food, drugs, or money. 

What is chemsex?

Chemsex means use of specific drugs (methamphetamine, mephedrone,  gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB/GBL), ketamine and cocaine) before or during sexual intercourse

Daily use of these drugs leads to violent behaviour, paranoia, hallucinations, confusion

Chemsex is common among homosexuals, bisexuals, and men having sex with men

Users turn to these drugs because of peer pressure; to relieve stress, anxiety, guilt and grief; for sexual pleasure; or overcome inhibition

Drug procured from medical shops, parties and other places

Source: Indian Council of Medical Research study

