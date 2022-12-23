Home Nation

Centre to provide free ration to poor people for one year under food law

Under NFSA, also called the food law, the government currently provides five kilograms of food grains per person per month at Rs 2-3 per kg.

Published: 23rd December 2022 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government on Friday decided to provide free ration to 81.35 crore poor people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year.

Under NFSA, also called the food law, the government currently provides five kilograms of food grains per person per month at Rs 2-3 per kg.

The families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35 kg of food grains per month. Rice is given to poor persons under NFSA at Rs 3 per kg and wheat at Rs 2 per kg.

Briefing reporters about the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, Food Minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre will bear the entire burden of providing free food grains under NFSA.

The annual cost to the exchequer is estimated at Rs 2 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the government decided not to extend the free ration scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which ends on December 31.

Under PMGKAY, five kilograms of food grains per person per month is provided free to 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA.

This is over and above the monthly distribution of highly subsidised food grains under NFSA.

Government officials described the latest Cabinet decision as a "new year gift for the country's poor," saying that over 80 crore people will now get free food grains under NFSA.

The beneficiaries will not have to pay a single rupee to get food grains. The Centre will now spend around Rs 2 lakh crore per year on this scheme, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ration Food Security NFSA Free Ration
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp