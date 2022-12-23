India may make Covid negative report mandatory for some international flights: Mandaviya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is planning to make Covid-19 negative reports mandatory for international travellers arriving from countries reporting a spike in cases.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said this move is likely to come into effect from next week.

“In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where the caseload is higher,” the minister said in an interview with NewsX on Friday. “People from there who come to India will have to upload their Covid-19 RTPCR reports. They can only come then,” he added.

International passengers from these affected countries will have to upload their Covid reports on the government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing, the minister said.

The centre is mulling this move following a global surge in Covid-19 cases, especially in China, the US, Japan, Korea, France, Greece and Italy.

On Thursday, the health ministry also announced new travel guidelines for international travellers, which included 2 per cent random Covid tests of passengers from certain countries. Concerned airlines have been entrusted to identify such passengers who will be tested, the ministry said.

Children below 12 years have been exempted, but if they are symptomatic they will be tested and treated. The cost of testing will be reimbursed by the health ministry.

On Friday, the ministry also advised states to be alert given the global surge in Covid cases and the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities and directed them to strengthen surveillance, ramp up testing, and ensure the wearing of masks, especially in crowded spaces, including indoors.

Mandaviya held a Covid review meeting with state health ministers and also asked them to ensure hospital infrastructure is ready to meet any eventuality and directed them to carry out mock drills in hospitals to check their emergency preparedness. Following these directions now country-wide mock drills will be carried out on December 27. The health minister will also be leading one.

States were also told to avoid overcrowding in public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

“Need to collectively reinvigorate the system and remove any sense of complacency and fatigue,” the minister said in the virtual meet and requested them to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from the current rate of 79 tests per million (till December 22).

In a tweet after the meeting, Mandaviya said, “Emphasized the need to be alert in a COVID-19 review meeting with State Health Ministers. There is no need to panic. We have three years of experience in pandemic management. The Centre Govt will provide all the support to combat COVID-19. We will take action as per the needs.”

“Also, stressed on combating the pandemic with a pre-emptive & proactive approach by increasing testing, genome sequencing and following COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he added.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to state chief secretaries said in terms of preparedness for upcoming festivities, it is essential that all measures are put in place with relevant stakeholders like event organisers, business owners, market associations etc., to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation, especially indoors, wearing of masks in places where crowds are converging.

Though globally, Covid-19 cases are showing a spike, India has been reporting an average of 153 cases over the past several days - this is among the lowest numbers since the pandemic began two years ago.

However, the ministry said there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by maintaining and strengthening focus on test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour – use of masks, hand and respiratory hygiene and maintaining physical distancing.

India has also detected four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7, driving the Covid surge in China.

The ministry asked states to monitor and report district-wise Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases at all health centres regularly to detect early rising trends and suggested that these cases be tested for Covid.

Among other measures, the health ministry said states should ensure adequate testing in all districts, ensure higher samples for whole genome sequencing amongst positive samples of Covid-19, ramp up vaccination, especially precaution doses, and create awareness among communities.

On Thursday, the ministry announced that random testing of two per cent of all international travellers would be conducted from Saturday.

The meet was attended by Health Ministers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Tripura, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Haryana and Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

The meeting with the state health ministers came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, especially given the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.

