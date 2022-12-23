Home Nation

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in PMLA case; to walk out of jail after two years

The journalist was arrested while on his way to UP's Hathras to report on a Dalit woman's rape and murder two years ago. 

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By Online Desk

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), got bail today in a money laundering case from the Allahabad High Court. 

Kappan, a reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, and secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), who had been granted bail earlier in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case by the Supreme Court will walk out of jail soon.

The journalist was arrested while on his way to UP's Hathras to report on a Dalit woman's rape and murder two years ago. 

Kappan had already got bail in the terror case from the Supreme Court in September filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws but remained in jail in Lucknow.

ALSO READ | SC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan; asks him not to 'misuse' his liberty

Earlier this month, a court in Lucknow had framed charges against him and six others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which meant the trial could finally begin. The other accused are KA Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak and Ashraf Khadir.

The police have claimed that these men are members of the since-banned organisation Popular Front of India and its student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI).

However, the journalists had denied any involvement in terror acts or financing and argued that they were travelling to Hathras only for journalistic work.

(With inputs from agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Kappan Siddique kappan bail PMLA
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp