Home Nation

Simply Scientifico

The results will help measure the tangible benefits of roadside vegetation and landscape development and improve sustainability along the roadways. 

Published: 23rd December 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rampant concretisation has exposed the roots of roadside trees making them more vulnerable during the monsoon | Vinod Kumar T.

Rampant concretisation has exposed the roots of roadside trees making them more vulnerable during the monsoon | Vinod Kumar T.

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

ROADSIDE VEGETATION TO IMPROVE URBAN AIR, REDUCE FLOODING
University of Texas at Arlington is on a project that holds much promise for Indian cities, too. A UTA research team is involved in developing a set of best practices and evaluating the importance of growing vegetation on either sides of roads and highways with an eye on improving air quality and reducing flooding or water-logging during heavy rains. The benefits also include reduced roadside maintenance, reduced urban heat island effect, while improving ground water quality, resiliency, safety, aesthetics, pedestrian space and carbon sequestration. The project focusses on evaluating various types of landscape and vegetation installations along roadsides. The results will help measure the tangible benefits of roadside vegetation and landscape development and improve sustainability along the roadways. 

THIS DEVICE CAN HARNESS ENERGY FROM A LIGHT BREEZE
Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a low-cost device that can harness energy from a gentle, light breeze and store it as electricity. When exposed to winds with a velocity as low as less than two metres per second (m/s), the device can produce a voltage of three volts and generate electricity power of up to 290 microwatts, which is sufficient to power a commercial sensor device and for it to also send the data to a mobile phone or a computer. 

A ‘GEL SHEET’ MOP THAT CLEANS UP IN A JIFFY, WITHOUT DRIPPING
Researchers from University of Maryland have designed and developed a gel-based mop that can absorb and hold three times more spilled water-based liquids, without dripping even a single drop, which can revolutionise the way we keep our kitchens, dining rooms and our environments cleaner, that too quicker. The study, published in the journal Matter, presented an absorbent, foldable, and cuttable “gel sheet” that may one day also find potential in operating rooms to soak up liquids, including blood during surgeries. To craft the gel sheets, the research team first mixed acid, base, and other ingredients for the hydrogel in a zip-top bag. Like vinegar meeting baking soda, the mixture released carbon dioxide bubbles within the gel, creating a porous and foam-like material. Next, the zip-top bag was sandwiched between glass slabs to form a sheet and then exposed to UV light, which sets the liquid around the bubbles, leaving pores behind. Lastly, the team dipped the set sheet in alcohol and glycerol and air-dried it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vegetation improving air quality
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp