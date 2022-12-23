Simply Scientifico

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

ROADSIDE VEGETATION TO IMPROVE URBAN AIR, REDUCE FLOODING

University of Texas at Arlington is on a project that holds much promise for Indian cities, too. A UTA research team is involved in developing a set of best practices and evaluating the importance of growing vegetation on either sides of roads and highways with an eye on improving air quality and reducing flooding or water-logging during heavy rains. The benefits also include reduced roadside maintenance, reduced urban heat island effect, while improving ground water quality, resiliency, safety, aesthetics, pedestrian space and carbon sequestration. The project focusses on evaluating various types of landscape and vegetation installations along roadsides. The results will help measure the tangible benefits of roadside vegetation and landscape development and improve sustainability along the roadways.

THIS DEVICE CAN HARNESS ENERGY FROM A LIGHT BREEZE

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a low-cost device that can harness energy from a gentle, light breeze and store it as electricity. When exposed to winds with a velocity as low as less than two metres per second (m/s), the device can produce a voltage of three volts and generate electricity power of up to 290 microwatts, which is sufficient to power a commercial sensor device and for it to also send the data to a mobile phone or a computer.

A ‘GEL SHEET’ MOP THAT CLEANS UP IN A JIFFY, WITHOUT DRIPPING

Researchers from University of Maryland have designed and developed a gel-based mop that can absorb and hold three times more spilled water-based liquids, without dripping even a single drop, which can revolutionise the way we keep our kitchens, dining rooms and our environments cleaner, that too quicker. The study, published in the journal Matter, presented an absorbent, foldable, and cuttable “gel sheet” that may one day also find potential in operating rooms to soak up liquids, including blood during surgeries. To craft the gel sheets, the research team first mixed acid, base, and other ingredients for the hydrogel in a zip-top bag. Like vinegar meeting baking soda, the mixture released carbon dioxide bubbles within the gel, creating a porous and foam-like material. Next, the zip-top bag was sandwiched between glass slabs to form a sheet and then exposed to UV light, which sets the liquid around the bubbles, leaving pores behind. Lastly, the team dipped the set sheet in alcohol and glycerol and air-dried it.

ROADSIDE VEGETATION TO IMPROVE URBAN AIR, REDUCE FLOODING University of Texas at Arlington is on a project that holds much promise for Indian cities, too. A UTA research team is involved in developing a set of best practices and evaluating the importance of growing vegetation on either sides of roads and highways with an eye on improving air quality and reducing flooding or water-logging during heavy rains. The benefits also include reduced roadside maintenance, reduced urban heat island effect, while improving ground water quality, resiliency, safety, aesthetics, pedestrian space and carbon sequestration. The project focusses on evaluating various types of landscape and vegetation installations along roadsides. The results will help measure the tangible benefits of roadside vegetation and landscape development and improve sustainability along the roadways. THIS DEVICE CAN HARNESS ENERGY FROM A LIGHT BREEZE Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a low-cost device that can harness energy from a gentle, light breeze and store it as electricity. When exposed to winds with a velocity as low as less than two metres per second (m/s), the device can produce a voltage of three volts and generate electricity power of up to 290 microwatts, which is sufficient to power a commercial sensor device and for it to also send the data to a mobile phone or a computer. A ‘GEL SHEET’ MOP THAT CLEANS UP IN A JIFFY, WITHOUT DRIPPING Researchers from University of Maryland have designed and developed a gel-based mop that can absorb and hold three times more spilled water-based liquids, without dripping even a single drop, which can revolutionise the way we keep our kitchens, dining rooms and our environments cleaner, that too quicker. The study, published in the journal Matter, presented an absorbent, foldable, and cuttable “gel sheet” that may one day also find potential in operating rooms to soak up liquids, including blood during surgeries. To craft the gel sheets, the research team first mixed acid, base, and other ingredients for the hydrogel in a zip-top bag. Like vinegar meeting baking soda, the mixture released carbon dioxide bubbles within the gel, creating a porous and foam-like material. Next, the zip-top bag was sandwiched between glass slabs to form a sheet and then exposed to UV light, which sets the liquid around the bubbles, leaving pores behind. Lastly, the team dipped the set sheet in alcohol and glycerol and air-dried it.