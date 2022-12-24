Home Nation

55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati

Ratul Kumar Jakharia, 55, posted at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati,is the oldest in the country to walk 100 km in one day.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An employee of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set a new national record by walking 100 km in the shortest time. Ratul Kumar Jakharia, 55, posted at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, walked the distance in 16 hours and 35 minutes.

“He started his walk at 4.03 am on November 7 from the Azara police station (northwestern part of the state capital Guwahati), reached Boko (Singora) and returned to the police station at 8.38 pm the same day. He covered 100 km in 16 hours and 35 minutes,” AAI said in a statement.

He is the oldest in the country to walk 100 km in one day. The airport authority organised a grand function on Thursday where Jakharia was felicitated.Snehasis Dutta, who is the chief operating officer of the Guwahati International Airport Ltd, handed over the certificate received from the India Book of Records to the record holder in the presence of the members of the Azara Sports Club which supported him.

Jakharia hails from VIP Milan Nagar in Azara. “While browsing the Net a few months ago, I came across the record engraved in the India Book of Records, set by a man from Maharashtra. He walked 102 km in 19 hours and 10 minutes. I thought I should be able to walk the distance in 15-16 hours,” Jakharia said.

He said he started practising from September this year. “I practised regularly. I strictly followed my diet during the walk. I took only water and energy drinks,” said the AAI employee.

“I took part in a cycling event in 2018 that our department had organised. I enjoyed it so much that I bought a bicycle. Then, there was another event – a 100 km cycling. I enjoyed that too,” Jakharia said.
He said he walked over 105 km, but the India Book of Records made it to 100 km.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAI national record Walking
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp