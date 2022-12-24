Home Nation

Bihar: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to families of those killed in brick kiln explosion

Death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir in Ramgarhwa rises to nine

Published: 24th December 2022 12:58 PM

By Express News Service

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over death of as many as eight persons and injuries to 10 others in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district late on Friday.

Expressing condolences to the members of bereaved families, PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 for the injured. PM tweeted, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at brick kiln in Motihari.”

The incident took place when chimney of a brick kiln at Narirgir under Ramgarhwa police station exploded. The owner of the brick kiln Md. Ishrar was among the dead. “District magistrate and other senior officials have rushed to the spot,” a statement issued by state police headquarters said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed sorrow over the incident. “May the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives,” Nitish said in his condolence message.
He also directed the officials to ensure that all the injured persons were provided treatment properly.
 

