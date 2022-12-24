Home Nation

Forward-looking, futuristic education system being created in country through NEP: PM Modi

Modi also said the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country have increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power for the first time.

Published: 24th December 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time.

Modi, who was addressing the 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajkot via video-link, also said the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country have increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power for the first time.

"You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing education policy and institutes have a big role to play. Therefore, in this 'amrit kaal' of independence, whether it is educational infrastructure or education policy, we remain involved with greater speed and expansion," he said.

"In the country today, the number of larger educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS are increasing. After 2014, the number of medical colleges has seen more than 65 per cent increase. Through the new education policy, the country is for the first time preparing an education system which is forward-looking and futuristic," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi National Education Policy Amrut Mahotsav
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
Mirzapur’s Sania: Daughter of TV mechanic who is set to become first Muslim woman IAF pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp