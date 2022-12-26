Hooch tragedy: BJP dares CM Nitish Kumar to start yatra from Saran

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP on Sunday took a dig at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s proposed state-wide ‘yatra’ against liquor consumption and other issues by asking him to start it from Saran district, where nearly 80 people died in hooch tragedy.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Neeraj Kumar ‘Babloo’ said, “Nitish as a CM should definitely undertake yatra but it will be better if he starts it from Chhapra (district headquarters of Saran). Nitish should meet family members of those who died in the hooch tragedy and provide them compensation.”

During his yatra, Nitish may like to check whether social acceptability of prohibition had declined in the state due to a series of hooch tragedies. Though there is no official announcement about Nitish’s proposed yatra, it is believed that its schedule would be announced after ‘kharmas’ (considered as inauspicious in Hindu calendar). It ends on January 13.

