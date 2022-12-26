India switched to self-reliant mode in 2022: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode of the year. Expressing gratitude to the people, PM Modi said that it was the strength of the people of the country, their cooperation, their determination and success that made the outgoing 2022 an inspiring year.

The PM also made an appeal to the people to be more cautious as Covid-19 has again started spreading in many countries. Lauding the country’s performances in 2022, the PM said: “In 2022, India completed 75 years of Independence and started observing the ‘Amrit Kaal’. This year the country gained new momentum.”

He also said it attained the status of the world’s fifth largest economy, achieved the record surpassing “incredible” figure of 220 crore Covid vaccine doses and crossed the “magical” export figure of $400 billion.

The country adopted and lived its resolution of ‘self-reliant India’ and welcomed its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and also attained glory in space, drone and defence sectors in the year, he added. Extending the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India), many events were organised, he said, citing the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat and the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.

Speaking about assuming the Presidency of G20, the PM said: “In 2023, we have to take the enthusiasm of G-20 to new heights, making this event a mass movement”. Modi greeted people on Christmas and for the upcoming New Year and also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I am happy that in the era of evidence-based medicine, yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of tests of the modern era,” he said.

